Full 2024 Garden Rocks Concert Series Lineup Revealed at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Guests visiting Walt Disney World will be treated to wonderful music and performances once again during this year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival and their returning Garden Rocks concert series.
What’s Happening:
- The EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival is set to return on February 28th, and with it comes the return of the Garden Rocks concert series!
- It’s time to dance and sing along to your favorites as the popular Garden Rocks concert series takes to the American Gardens Theatre stage daily during the festival. Featuring local and globally recognized acts, there’s something for everyone.
- This year, new groups will be welcomed, including Modern English, Crowder, Lit, and Monsieur Perine. And for the first time, Raul Acosta & Oro Solido will share the stage with Magic Juan, then return the next day with Luisito Ayala and The Puerto Rican Power Band in a series of unforgettable performances.
- Daily showtimes are 5:30 PM, 6:45 PM and 8:00 PM.
- To guarantee priority seating for your preferred performances, be sure to check out Dining Packages, available at seven fabulous EPCOT restaurants:
- Akershus Royal Banquet Hall
- Biergarten Restaurant
- Coral Reef Restaurant
- Garden Grill Restaurant
- Rose & Crown Dining Room
- Le Cellier Steakhouse
- Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Brews & Barbecue (same-day, in-person walk-up packages only)
- Packages go on sale beginning February 6th. If you’re looking to experience all the fun of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, we recommend our travel partner Mouse Fan Travel for all your planning needs.
Garden Rocks 2024 Concert Schedule
- February 28-29 – The Vybe
- March 1-2 – Jason Scheff
- March 3-4 – Richard Marx
- March 5-7 – Evolution Motown
- March 8-9 – Berlin
- March 10-11 – Rick Springfield
- March 12-14 – Dian Diaz
- March 15-16 – Modern English (NEW)
- March 17-18 – Commodores
- March 19-21 – Foreigners Journey
- March 22-25 – The Orchestra
- March 26-28 – The Female Collective
- March 29-30 – Mike DelGuidice
- March 31-April 1 – The Pointer Sisters
- April 2-4 – Funkafied
- April 5-6 – Blue October
- April 7-8 – Crowder (NEW)
- April 9-11 – Hooligans
- April 12-13 – Jo Dee Messina
- April 14-15 – A Flock of Seagulls
- April 16-18 – M-80’s
- April 19-22 – Plain White T’s
- April 23-25 – Champagne Orchestra
- April 26-27 – Starship featuring Mickey Thomas
- April 28-29 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- April 30-May 2 – Southbound
- May 3 – Monsieur Periné
- May 4 – Raul Acosta & Oro Solido with Magic Juan
- May 5 – Raul Acosta & Oro Solido with Luisito Ayala and The Puerto Rican Power Band
- May 6 – TBA
- May 7-9 – Gilly & The Girl Band
- May 10-13 – Simple Plan
- May 14-16 – Element
- May 17-18 – The Spinners
- May 19-20 – TBA
- May 21-23 – Epic
- May 24-25 – Lit (NEW)
- May 26-27 – TBA
The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs from February 28th to May 27th, 2024.
