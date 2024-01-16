Full 2024 Garden Rocks Concert Series Lineup Revealed at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Guests visiting Walt Disney World will be treated to wonderful music and performances once again during this year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival and their returning Garden Rocks concert series.

The EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival is set to return on February 28th, and with it comes the return of the Garden Rocks concert series!

It’s time to dance and sing along to your favorites as the popular Garden Rocks concert series takes to the American Gardens Theatre stage daily during the festival. Featuring local and globally recognized acts, there’s something for everyone.

This year, new groups will be welcomed, including Modern English, Crowder, Lit, and Monsieur Perine. And for the first time, Raul Acosta & Oro Solido will share the stage with Magic Juan, then return the next day with Luisito Ayala and The Puerto Rican Power Band in a series of unforgettable performances.

Daily showtimes are 5:30 PM, 6:45 PM and 8:00 PM.

To guarantee priority seating for your preferred performances, be sure to check out Dining Packages, available at seven fabulous EPCOT restaurants: Akershus Royal Banquet Hall Biergarten Restaurant Coral Reef Restaurant Garden Grill Restaurant Rose & Crown Dining Room Le Cellier Steakhouse Regal Eagle Smokehouse

Packages go on sale beginning February 6th.

Garden Rocks 2024 Concert Schedule

February 28-29 – The Vybe

March 1-2 – Jason Scheff

March 3-4 – Richard Marx

March 5-7 – Evolution Motown

March 8-9 – Berlin

March 10-11 – Rick Springfield

March 12-14 – Dian Diaz

March 15-16 – Modern English (NEW)

March 17-18 – Commodores

March 19-21 – Foreigners Journey

March 22-25 – The Orchestra

March 26-28 – The Female Collective

March 29-30 – Mike DelGuidice

March 31-April 1 – The Pointer Sisters

April 2-4 – Funkafied

April 5-6 – Blue October

April 7-8 – Crowder (NEW)

April 9-11 – Hooligans

April 12-13 – Jo Dee Messina

April 14-15 – A Flock of Seagulls

April 16-18 – M-80’s

April 19-22 – Plain White T’s

April 23-25 – Champagne Orchestra

April 26-27 – Starship featuring Mickey Thomas

April 28-29 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

April 30-May 2 – Southbound

May 3 – Monsieur Periné

May 4 – Raul Acosta & Oro Solido with Magic Juan

May 5 – Raul Acosta & Oro Solido with Luisito Ayala and The Puerto Rican Power Band

May 6 – TBA

May 7-9 – Gilly & The Girl Band

May 10-13 – Simple Plan

May 14-16 – Element

May 17-18 – The Spinners

May 19-20 – TBA

May 21-23 – Epic

May 24-25 – Lit (NEW)

May 26-27 – TBA

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs from February 28th to May 27th, 2024.