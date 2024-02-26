New Groot Topiary To Debut at EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

As we get closer to the official launch of EPCOT’s International Flower and Garden Festival, Disney Parks and Walt Disney Imagineering.

What’s Happening:

With the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival set to kick off later this week, guests visiting the park can already see numerous character topiaries appearing throughout the park.

Disney Parks and Walt Disney Imagineering have shared that one of those topiaries, featuring Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise holding a to-scale cassette tape over his head.

New for this year, The “flora colossus” appears near the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

In the spirit of season one of the Disney+ I Am Groot series, Groot is trying his hand at creating his own topiary. Observant guests may spy an homage to the horticulture team on the mix tape that Groot is hoisting in the air

series, Groot is trying his hand at creating his own topiary. Observant guests may spy an homage to the horticulture team on the mix tape that Groot is hoisting in the air Groot is one of more than 70 topiaries that has been pruned to perfection for this year’s festival, which officially launches on February 28th, and runs through May 27th, 2024.

Also new this year, guests can see new topiaries from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Wish, including Asha, Valentino and Star, at the park’s main entrance. And in Mexico, Miguel and Dante from the Pixar Animation Studios film Coco take center stage.

including Asha, Valentino and Star, at the park’s main entrance. And in Mexico, Miguel and Dante from the Pixar Animation Studios film take center stage. As part of the topiary magic, guests will see everyone’s favorite dragon, Figment, in the newly opened World Celebration Gardens, and a Princess Tiana topiary gracing The American Adventure

Elsewhere in the park, inspiring floral displays include Floating Gardens in World Nature, featuring more than 170 petite plots drifting on the serene waters that border the bridge to World Showcase. Festival Blooms creates a panorama of vibrant color in World Celebration.

In World Discovery, Songbird Meadow presented by Wild Birds Unlimited beckons feathered friends with attractive flora and teaches guests simple steps for creating their own bird paradise.

And in World Showcase, guests can once again enjoy the English Tea Garden presented by Twinings, as well as tours showcasing plants used in some of Twinings’ finest teas.

If you’d like to visit EPCOT during this festival or Walt Disney World Mouse Fan Travel,