Former EPCOT Omnibus Debuts As Part of 135th Rose Parade

Disney Fans who tuned into the Rose Parade earlier today were treated with an unexpected surprise as they saw an archival piece of Disney Parks history making its way down the parade route.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, January 1st, 2024, viewers who tuned into the 135th Rose Parade got to see a fun tribute to a classic type of vehicle, but it’s those longtime Disney fans who got the real surprise when they realized this special vehicle had its own history making its way through EPCOT at Walt Disney World.
- Tournament of Roses President Alex Aghajanian and his family rode in a famous double-decker Omnibus that made its world debut in the Rose Parade after a three-year restoration.
- From the 1900s to the 1930s, these vehicles were the kings of mass transportation in Los Angeles, Paris and many other cities.
- However, Disney Fans will be sure to point out that this is no ordinary Omnibus as all the insignias remain from its tenure making its way around EPCOT’s World Showcase at Walt Disney World.
- While one announcer in the stream from the official Tournament of Roses YouTube account shared the history of an Omnibus in general, the other points out as a “Disney Adult” she couldn’t help but mention that this bus was the one used in its latter years as part of a character cavalcade at the park. You can watch this video, embedded below), where the appearance happens shortly after the 9:00 mark.
- Walt Disney had two Omnibuses built for use at Disneyland in 1956. And, in 1982, Disney asked the legendary Imagineer Bob Gurr to oversee a fleet of new Omnibuses for EPCOT’s World Showcase at Walt Disney World.
- Activity on social media also implies that NBA player and avid Disney Fan, Robin Lopez, had something to do with the restoration effort, celebrating the Omnibus in the parade on X (formerly Twitter).
