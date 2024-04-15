What We’re Most Looking Forward to in Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea

Fantasy Springs, the eighth themed port at Tokyo DisneySea, will be opening in less than two months on June 6th.

To prepare for this auspicious occasion, we’re taking a look at what we’re most excited for with the opening. Spoiler: It’s pretty much everything.

Themed to magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, Fantasy Springs consists of three areas inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films: Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel’s Forest and Peter Pan’s Never Land, as well as the latest Disney-themed hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

Fantasy Springs is nestled between Lost River Delta and Arabian Coast at Tokyo DisneySea. At the Fantasy Springs entryway guests will be welcomed by an archway adorned with magical springs representing Disney Animation characters such as Peter Pan, Anna, Elsa and Rapunzel. The themed port also features motifs of a variety of other beloved characters, inviting guests into this world of Disney fantasy.

Each area will bring the worlds of their respective Disney stories to life like never before. Even though Hong Kong Disneyland recently debuted a pretty impressive World of Frozen of their own, Tokyo will as always take things one step further. A much larger Arendelle Castle will be the gateway to a completely different, and likely far more impressive attraction from the Frozen Ever After copy that Hong Kong received.

Fantasy Springs will also include the first-ever Tangled-themed area (if you don’t include restrooms at the Magic Kingdom), where guests can board Rapunzel's Lantern Festival – a boat ride that will take you through iconic scenes from the film, including the sure-to-be spectacular lantern scene. Visitors will also be able to further step into the film by grabbing a bite to eat from The Snuggly Duckling.

Perhaps the most intriguing area of Fantasy Springs is Peter Pan’s Never Land, which features the stunning backdrop of Never Land’s mountain range alongside the Jolly Roger Pirate ship. The main attraction, Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, looks to be a modern, 3D take on Peter Pan’s Flight, which is interesting considering that attraction exists next door at Tokyo Disneyland. The area will also feature a short, outdoor ride inspired by Tinker Bell and Pixie Hollow, which seems to possibly be a trackless ride.

This being the Tokyo Disney Resort, there will also be plenty of unique food and merchandise offerings to try all throughout the land. And don’t forget the stunning new Fantasy Springs Hotel, which will offer an entrance into the new area for those staying there. While I’ve personally never visited the Tokyo Disney Resort (don’t worry, it’s HIGH on my bucket list), I am very excited to see how this new area turns out. Tokyo DisneySea is known to Disney fans the world-over as perhaps the best Disney park, and Fantasy Springs seems sure to carry on the immense detail and incredible attractions the park is known for!

To learn more about Fantasy Springs ahead of its June 6th opening at Tokyo DisneySea, click here.