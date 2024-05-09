“Fantasy Springs Music Album” Coming Next Month, After the Opening of the New Land in Tokyo DisneySea

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced that, in conjunction with the opening on Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea on June 6, "Fantasy Springs Music Album" will also be released.
- The “Fantasy Springs Music Album,'' which collects a number of sound sources that can be heard in the port, such as the "ride-through mix'' of the four attractions and the BGM of the port, is a collection of all songs for the first time.
- In addition, "Journey to Fantasy Springs," which began digital distribution on April 9, will also be made into a long-awaited single CD.
- You can hear "Journey to Fantasy Springs" on Apple Music now.
- Both CDs are scheduled to be released to the general public on June 19.
- Additionally, digital distribution of "Fantasy Springs Music Album" will begin in conjunction with its general release.
- "Fantasy Springs Music Album (Deluxe Edition),'' a definitive edition that allows you to enjoy all the sounds of Fantasy Springs, is also scheduled to be released in the fall of 2024.
- "Fantasy Springs Music Album" will include the music of all four new attractions:
- Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey
- Peter Pan's Neverland Adventure
- Fairy Tinkerbell's Busy Buggy
- Rapunzel's Lantern Festival
- The music from Rapunzel's Lantern Festival is recorded as a "ride-through mix" that allows you to listen to it as if you were riding on the attraction yourself.
- Also included is a single version of the song "Fantasy Springs Suite,'' which was written specifically for Fantasy Springs and can be heard at the magic fountain in the port.
About Fantasy Springs:
- Themed to magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, Fantasy Springs consists of three areas inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films: Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel’s Forest and Peter Pan’s Never Land, as well as the latest Disney-themed hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.
- An abundance of offerings that evoke the world of the films, including attractions, restaurants, a merchandise shop, and the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, will allow guests to enjoy a wide variety of experiences.
- Guests can feel as if they have stepped right into a beloved Disney Animation film, delight in seeing some of their favorite Disney friends, and be enveloped by well-known music, making their time at Tokyo DisneySea all the more immersive and enjoyable.
- Fantasy Springs officially opens at Tokyo DisneySea on June 6th, 2024.
- For more details, check out this post with a ton of recently released details, concept art and footage from within the land.