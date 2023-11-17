Epcot’s Festival of the Arts Reveals Broadway Concert Series And More Details

Walt Disney World has unveiled the Disney on Broadway performers coming to the Epcot Festival of the Arts, along with some other details.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog has revealed that Epcot’s annual celebration of the arts will take place from January 12th through February 19th, along with more new details.
- The Disney on Broadway Concert Series will once again take over the America Gardens Theatre with three nightly performances.
- Caissie Levy and Patti Murin (Frozen): Jan. 12, 14, 15, 18, 20, 22, 23
- Heidi Blickenstaff (Freaky Friday and The Little Mermaid) and Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins and Beauty and the Beast): Jan. 13, 16, 17, 19, 21, 24
- Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins and Beauty and the Beast) and L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King): Jan. 26, 28 and 29; Feb. 1, 3, 5 and 6
- Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan): Jan. 27, 30, 31; Feb. 2, 4, 7 and 8
- Mandy Gonzalez (Aida) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin and Tarzan): Feb. 9, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19
- Bradley Gibson (Hercules and The Lion King) and Shoba Narayan (Aladdin): Feb. 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19
- The Showcase Plaza stage will also include daily performances, including acrobatics, live painting, and musical acts.
- Dining Packages are available at eight locations around the park. They go on sale December 19th:
- Akershus Royal Banquet Hall
- Biergarten Restaurant
- Coral Reef Restaurant
- Garden Grill Restaurant
- Rose & Crown Dining Room
- Le Cellier
- Spice Road Table
- Regal Eagle Smokehouse (same day, in-person walk-up packages only)
- Animation Academy will also return to the American Gardens Theatre twice a day at 1230pm and 130pm, alongside the fan favorite Paint-By-Numbers mural.
- Disney PhotoPass will include limited-time Magic Shots for the events, including nighttime artistic light shows.
- 15 Food Studios will also return to the festival, allowing guests to enjoy delicious and artistic bites and sips.
- Be sure to head to ArtfulEpcot.com to stay up-to-date with the artists and experiences joining the festival.
