First Look at Mickey’s Costume for A Million Splashes of Colour Shared by Disneyland Paris

Starting February 10, 2024, guests will be able to enjoy a colorful, musical experience in a new, energy-packed daytime show A Million Splashes of Colour. Today, Disneyland Paris shared a first look at Mickey’s costume for this new show.

Mickey sports a colorful new outfit for A Million Splashes of Colour, which will celebrate the animated films from both Disney Animation and Pixar, with a host of characters.

This original creation, performed several times a day, will take guests on a journey through time to discover the stories of Disney Animation and Pixar – from timeless classics to the most recent hits.

The colorful floats will be inspired by art, music and writing – the core elements at the very heart of Disney Animation and Pixar’s storytelling.

Each of the floats will have its own visual identity and will be packed with many Disney details and references. For example, guests will recognise the float dedicated to art with its giant paintbrushes and oversized paint pots as well as labels that allude to Disney characters.

Music will play a central role in setting the pace for this celebration, combining two original scores and a mashup of iconic songs from both Disney Animation and Pixar films in specially adapted versions.

From “The Bare Necessities” ( The Jungle Book ) to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” ( Encanto ) and “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” ( Toy Story ), this selection of songs will delight guests of all ages as it showcases songs that have touched many generations.

A Million Splashes of Colour, will be just one of the offerings of Disney Symphony of Colours, a series of exciting experiences that will add color to cloudy winter days.

