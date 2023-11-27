Five Things To Do at Blizzard Beach This Holiday Season

Now that Blizzard Beach has once again reopened at Walt Disney World, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a list of five ways to celebrate the holidays at the festive water park.

Meet & Greet with Santa:

Although it’s his busiest time of the year, Santa Claus is making special appearances at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, dressed in his tropical best, to send warm holiday wishes to all guests.

To say hello, stop by Sonny’s Sleds (near the park’s main entrance) from park open – 12:30 p.m. each day through December 24th, 2023.

Delicious Seasonal Treats:

Feel the holiday cheer with limited-time food & beverage offerings such as the Peppermint Milkshake, available at Lottawatta Lodge.

Festive Floating Down Castaway Creek:

What better way to take a break from the stress of the holidays than with a relaxing float down Castaway Creek in a festive tube? Venture down a scenic lazy river on a holiday-themed tube while passing through mysterious caves and illuminated grottos and dipping your toes into Mount Gushmore’s refreshing (and heated) spring water.

Gingerbread Cookie Decorating:

“Bake” spirits bright with a fun activity and a tasty treat rolled into one. Guests can pick-up a Gingerbread Cookie Decorating kit, available at Lottawatta Lodge for $10.99, and it includes two cookies, icing sprinkles and decorations, perfect for making your own festive snack.

Holiday Scavenger Hunt:

For a little festive family fun, get to know Blizzard Beach together with a holiday-themed scavenger hunt. With two maps available, one through Tike’s Peak and one through the Ski Patrol Training Camp, stop by the Lost Children Hut to pick-up yours up.

Scavenger hunt maps are available Friday-Sundays now through December 21st and everyday December 22nd-31st, 2023.

The recently launched Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass allows guests to visit Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon