Former Cabins of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Now On Sale

You can own and/or live in a piece of Walt Disney World history, according to a report from News 6, that reveals the former cabins from Fort Wilderness have been spotted for sale online.

What’s Happening:

According to a local report, an ad on Facebook Marketplace advertising the sale of “Tiny Resort House Cabins” could lead Disney Fans to purchasing one of the former cabins that could be found at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

News 6, who reached out after spotting the ad, discovered that the cabins are in fact the ones that were located at the Walt Disney World resort, some even still sporting Fort Wilderness instructional signage. The signage will be removed before purchase, however.

Dream Life Mobile Homes is selling the cabins, which reportedly acquired the cabins from J&J Venture group, who cleared out the cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to make way for the new Disney Vacation Club Cabins coming to the property, set to debut this Summer.

The cabins measure about 500 square feet in size, with one bedroom and one bathroom. They come fully furnished with a pullout couch, TVs, beds, and appliances. The original Fort Wilderness Moose lights are still intact, though other Disney insignias have been removed.

Those who purchase the homes will need to install a foundation, and connect central air conditioning, electrical systems, and water/plumbing.

The price? According to the report, these cabins can be yours for $49,900 each. The company did not specify how many cabins that they had, but claimed that there are multiple units for sale.

If you’re interested in one of the cabins, you can contact Michael Westin at 407-349-3497.

The aforementioned new Cabins at Fort Wilderness are set to open in phases this July at Walt Disney World, and will feature modern accommodations, comfortably sleeping up to six guests with a main bedroom, bathroom, fully equipped kitchen, a living area and dining area. The airy living room will feature comfortable sofa seating that can be easily pulled down to reveal a queen-size bed, for added sleeping space. Each cabin kitchen will come with its own refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave oven.

For a stay in one of the new cabins, or visiting Walt Disney World in general, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel,