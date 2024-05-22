Free Beer Returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay This Summer

Guests over the age of 21 visiting Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this summer will be able to partake in a summer tradition – free beer!

What’s Happening:

  • Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are offering their guests of legal age free beer to celebrate the kick-off of the summer season.
  • Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering one free 7 oz. beer to all guests over the age of 21 beginning this Friday, May 14th – but only for a limited time!
  • Just head to Orang Café in Jungala from 11:00 a.m. until one hour before park close.
  • Take a break and enjoy world-class coasters, shows and animals.

