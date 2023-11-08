“Frozen Holiday Surprise” Debuts at Magic Kingdom

During the holiday season, guests visiting Magic Kingdom can see the brand new show, Frozen Holiday Surprise.

The holiday season is here at the Walt Disney World Frozen Holiday Castle stage show, Frozen Holiday Surprise .

Holiday Castle stage show, . The show is roughly seven minutes long and is a bright and sparkly new addition to the holiday lineup at the Walt Disney World Resort.

See many of your favorite Frozen characters, as well as projections, lasers, and fireworks.

The stage show features songs from the 2017 Disney Animation Studio original short, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure .

. Guests can see the show happening in front of Cinderella Castle every night at 6:15 p.m.

During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Frozen Holiday Surprise at 8:15 p.m.

Join our Frozen friends from Arendelle as they ring in the season. The celebration begins when Olaf and over 100 of his snowgie siblings add garlands, ornaments, wreaths and more to Cinderella Castle.

Next, Anna, Elsa and Kristoff will appear on stage with Olaf—all decked out in their holiday best. The festivities culiminate as Elsa adds the finishing touches with her ice magic, transforming Cinderella Castle into a shimmering crystallized palace.