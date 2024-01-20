Gideon’s Bakehouse Celebrates Anniversary With Return Of Fan-Favorite Menu Item And New Merchandise

To celebrate three years at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs, Gideon’s Bakehouse is bringing back a favorite menu item and special, brand new merchandise.

Today, Saturday, January 20th, 2024, marks the three year anniversary of Gideon’s Bakehouse – the popular bakery location at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs.

To celebrate, their official Instagram account

First, they “selfishly wanted to bring back” their favorite dessert offering of 2023, the Peanut Butter Apple Galette! Giving the guests the chance to enjoy their outstanding PB Sauce baked with Fresh Cut Apples wrapped in a Buttery Housemade Pastry and topped with crunchy Peanut Butter Crumbs.

It is also recommended to be paired alongside a coffee, -namely a cold, sweet coffee, like the PB Nitro Cold Brew at Gideon’s in Disney Springs. This dessert is back for today only. While supplies last.

⁣Fans can also get their hands on a free gift, and Gideon’s Buttons are so rare that they’ve only done one in 8 years (a free Pride Button in 2019)! Today only, you can get a 2.25-inch 3-Year Celebration Button for FREE with purchase at Gideon’s in Disney Springs or with every merchandise order made before midnight EST tonight at gideonsbakehouse.com. Limit One Per Person/Household. ⁣

Poppy Sticker! Fans have shown her so much love that she deserves an all-weather sticker to help light their way! Measuring 4.5 x 3.5. In stores and online.⁣

With the sweet scent of the mystical forest fairies, Gideon’s is showcasing Poppy’s Mistral Wind Candle. “Just like Mother Earth, this candle is loaded with complexity! Fill your home with notes of Pine, Amber, Ginger, Pie Crust, and Bourbon Maple Sugar. Locally hand-poured by our friends at @washandwik, our candles contain only simple, clean ingredients that are safe for you and your pets!” Available In stores and online today.

