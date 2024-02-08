Gideon’s Bakehouse Unveils New Valentine’s Coffin Pin

Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs is known for their delicious (and enormous) cookies but they also offer some unique merchandise as well. And with Valentine’s Day coming up, they have unveiled their latest coffin pin.

Pin collectors will be delighted to find the new coffin pin, which allows them to show their undying love for Gideon’s.

This oversized pin features an interior and an exterior design.

The new pin is available both in stores and online

Of course, a new pin isn’t the only way Gideon’s is celebrating Valentine’s Day. The Eternal Flame Cake has also returned and will be available in individual slices in both locations (Disney Springs and Winter Park, FL) every Wednesday and Saturday throughout February.

The Eternal Flame Cake is a three-layer double frosted chocolate cake with red cherry buttercream and chocolate fudge buttercream mixed with a bit of “Eternal Flame spice.” It also features cherry roses that “bleed” red ganache.

Gideon’s Bakehouse is located in The Landing area at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World

