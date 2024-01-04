Disney, “Good Morning America” and Make-A-Wish Conclude 100 Disney Wishes Series at Disney’s Aulani Resort

Disney, Good Morning America, and Make-A-Wish concluded the 100 Disney Wishes series on Sunday, December 31st, with the largest wish-granting event ever held at Disney’s Aulani Resort.

What’s Happening:

The 100 Disney Wishes series shared powerful and inspirational stories from 100 wishes on Good Morning America and its digital and social platforms, as well as ABC

and ABC stations, reported on another 99 Disney wishes across the broadcast and its digital and social platforms, including wish reveal moments, Disney wishes granted throughout the year, and a look back on other powerful stories from the more than 150,000 wishes Make-A-Wish and Disney have granted together for kids with critical illnesses since 1980. The series concluded with a heartwarming feature on Aulani Wish Week—a week-long event dreamed up for 20 wish kids and their families to experience the magic of Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

The largest wish-granting event ever held at Disney’s Aulani Resort, the unforgettable Aulani Wish Week was jam-packed with magical Disney and Make-A-Wish touches, including a dinner party with Stitch and Angel and the beloved KA WA’A Lū’au, which was brimming with rich Hawaiian traditions, delicious food, and enchanting performances.

During the week, 11-year-old wish kid Elijah’s wish was granted. While fighting an aggressive form of bone cancer, his life was changed by a music therapist, whose guitar melodies provided solace and momentarily interrupted his pain. Music is a beautiful and meaningful part of Hawaiian culture, and guests will often hear the delightful chords of the ‘ukulele fill Aulani Resort—making the perfect wish fit for Elijah.

This unique event was filled with tropical surprises, heartwarming moments, and activities catered to each child’s wish, while also creating a supportive community of kids and families sharing in the wish experience together.

What They’re Saying:

Trini Kaopuiki Clark, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Hawaii: “Our goal always at Make-A-Wish is to deliver strength and hope and joy when it’s needed most. And that’s what this week is all about. With multiple families here, not only is each child and their family having the time of their lives and creating memories that will last a lifetime, but they’re also able to connect with other families and share about their journey and support each other.”