Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Wins 2024 THEA Award

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is to be honored with the Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement – Attraction for 2024.

What’s Happening:

The Thea Awards, presented by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), cover the wide-breath of outstanding rides, shows, and experience created every year within the themed entertainment industry.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the first Disney coaster to include a reverse launch and is the first Disney Omnicoster ride system.

While Disney is not a stranger to receiving Thea Awards, this award still remains a milestone for what Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney World

What They’re Saying:

“On behalf of all Imagineers, I would like to thank TEA for this tremendous recognition of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and for continuing to drive the themed entertainment industry forward. As our Imagineering teams push the boundaries of creative storytelling in innovative and exciting ways, it’s always the highest honor for our work to be recognized by friends and colleagues from around the world.” – Barbara Bouza, president, Walt Disney Imagineering

“Congratulations to Walt Disney Imagineering on this well-deserved recognition. A highlight of our EPCOT