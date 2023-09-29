Hong Kong Disneyland Reveals 2024-2025 Ambassador Team

Shortly after Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort announced their new ambassadors, Hong Kong Disneyland has also revealed their new 2024-2025 ambassador team.

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

As Disney celebrates 100 years, the duo – also HKDL’s 10th generation of Disney Ambassadors – join Disney’s long-cherished tradition among ambassadors of serving the community, demonstrating a keen appreciation for and embodying Walt Disney’s spirit of dreaming and storytelling.

The pair will officially assume their roles on January 1, 2024, taking on the mantle of representing cast members, sharing Disney’s inspiring stories with guests, and supporting the resort’s community work as they embark on a unique journey that will culminate in HKDL’s 20th anniversary. With this year marking 100 years of Disney and the 18th anniversary of HKDL, the Ambassador Program was themed “Discover the Dream Maker in You.” For Tse, who has been a Disney fan since her very first visit to HKDL in 2005, her journey to becoming a Disney Ambassador has been nothing short of a dream come true. Inspired by Disney magic, she began her career at HKDL in 2019 in financial management, alliances and sourcing, and felt a strong sense of belonging within the team right away. But like Walt Disney, she showed a determination to explore new horizons and push her boundaries. Tse discovered the dream maker within her through her extensive work as an active member of Disney VoluntEARS and the Disney VoluntEARS Leadership Council, which sparked in her a newfound appreciation for serving the community. As a Disney Ambassador, Tse hopes she can pass on her love for the resort – and all the love she has received in return – to the cast and community around her.

Where Tse found her love for service through personal growth, Abejero discovered her desire to give back through her children. Originally from the Philippines, Abejero’s passion for performing came to life at HKDL more than 15 years ago. She has since worn many hats, participating in classic Hong Kong Disneyland musicals including “The Golden Mickeys” and “Mickey and the Wondrous Book,” and has even been a dance captain for “ Festival of the Lion King

Both Tse and Abejero’s unique journeys showcase the transformative power of imagination, reflecting the essence of Walt Disney’s vision.

The Disney Ambassador Program dates back to 1965, when Walt Disney selected the very first Disney Ambassador for the 10th anniversary of Disneyland, starting a tradition that has grown over the years at parks and resorts all around the world. Every selection year since its opening, HKDL chooses its Disney Ambassador(s) from about 5,000 full-time cast members.

Acting as the representative of the resort and fellow cast members, the Disney Ambassadors participate in various community service activities, such as Disney VoluntEARS, to bring the unique magic of HKDL to communities in need and spread the positive energy of Disney. The Disney Ambassadors are also responsible for welcoming guests from across the globe, organizing and participating in various events and bringing cast members together with the shared purpose of capturing Disney magic in Hong Kong.

What They’re Saying:

Michael Moriarty, managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort: “The Ambassador Program holds such a special place at Disney parks around the world. As we approach 100 years of Disney, it’s heartwarming to see this tradition continue to grow and evolve. Beyan and Gisele are a great representation of the diversity in cultures, languages, personalities and expertise among our cast member family. I am confident they will complement each other beautifully and inspire hope and possibility in our cast members, community and beyond.”