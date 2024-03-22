Hong Kong Disneyland Holds First-Ever Cast Service Celebration

Hong Kong Disneyland has reached a milestone in its history, holding the first ever Cast Service Celebration, celebrating those Cast Members who have been at the park for at least 10 years.

Earlier this year,

This tradition of Cast Service Celebrations happens stateside regularly, but this is a tremendous milestone for Hong Kong Disneyland, as this is their first Cast Member Service Celebration, honoring the cast members who have been with the park for over 10 years.

Moriarty took to Instagram again to show off the event, which took place earlier this week. In the photos, you can see special entertainment including fireworks and a drone show, a beautiful red carpet down Main Street U.S.A. at the park, and plenty of Disney friends to welcome the Cast Members and thank them for all their hard work.

Moriarty captioned the photoset: “Spotlight! Drumrolls! Red carpet… It’s all for our 2,000 shining stars at @hkdisneyland last night! With over 10 years of dedication, this place has become so much more than a workplace. It’s our second home, where lifelong friendships were forged and beautiful families were built. To the incredible cast members and Imagineers, the evening is yours to own and cherish! Congratulations again!”

Located on reclaimed land in Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island, Hong Kong Disneyland was the first new theme park in a new Disney Destination since Disneyland Paris (Originally EuroDisney ) opened in 1992. Incorporating Chinese Culture, customs, and traditions when designing and building the resort, including adherence to the rules of Feng Shui, the park opened officially on September 12th, 2005. About to celebrate their 19th anniversary, the Cast Service Celebration now has plenty of cast who have been at the park for a decade or more.

