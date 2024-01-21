Hong Kong Disneyland to Host First-Ever Service Celebration for Cast Members

Hong Kong Disneyland is set to host their first-ever Service Celebration for cast members on March 20th.

What’s Happening:

Long a tradition at other Disney parks around the world, Hong Kong Disneyland will be celebrating their cast members with the resort’s first-ever Service Celebration.

This celebration will take place inside Hong Kong Disneyland on Wednesday, March 20th.

The Service Celebration will be for any cast member who has worked at the resort for over 10 years.

The event was announced by Michael Moriarty, the Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, on his Instagram account.

In his post, he said “as we approach our 19th anniversary, it’s time to honor the incredible cast members who‘ve been with us every step of the way. If you’ve been part of the family for over 10 years, this special event is exclusively for you! Get ready to celebrate, because you‘ve truly earned it!”

