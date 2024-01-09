Year of the Dragon Celebration Taking Place at Shanghai Disney Resort Beginning January 18th

Shanghai Disney Resort is getting ready for an exciting Year of the Dragon celebration taking place January 18 through February 24. With entertainment, food, characters, and more, this will be an event you and your family will not want to miss.

What’s Happening:

As the countdown to the Year of the Dragon begins, Shanghai Disney Resort is gearing up for an enchanting and immersive Year of the Dragon celebration, welcoming guests from Shanghai and beyond to enjoy traditional reunions with family and friends sprinkled with Disney magic!

From January 18 through February 24, guests are invited to experience a Spring Festival filled with lively festivities, captivating entertainment, an abundance of seasonal foods and treats, and a dazzling display of festive merchandise.

Adding even more excitement to the festivities will be the debut of the legendary Mushu, who will be arriving this Spring Festival to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with guests.

Usher in the Year of the Dragon with Disney Friends:

With 2024 marking the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac, Shanghai Disney Resort is getting ready to welcome a very special guest!

On January 18, Mushu, the fun-loving dragon and sidekick to Mulan Mulan will make his spectacular debut during an exclusive Welcome Moment on the stage of the Enchanted Storybook Castle.

will make his spectacular debut during an exclusive Welcome Moment on the stage of the Enchanted Storybook Castle. In honor of Mushu’s arrival, the Garden of the Twelve Friends will receive a majestic dragon-themed makeover filled with lanterns and other festive decorations to form the perfect backdrop for precious reunion photos.

For an auspicious photo opportunity, guests and their families could even have the chance to meet Mushu himself on Mickey Avenue.

But hurry, because Mushu is appearing at Shanghai Disney Resort from January 18 to February 24 only!

After meeting with Mushu and other Disney characters, guests can also fill out their very own wishing card to hang in the Wishing Garden!

Disney characters have also been busy getting their fabulous outfits ready for the special occasion! Mickey and friends are embracing the spirit of the New Year with garments adorned with elegant dragon scales and other symbols of good fortune.

Mickey is looking proud in his dragon head hat and dragon scale cuffs, while Minnie is a picture of elegance in her golden dress and short cape embroidered with colorful peonies.

Meanwhile, the outfits of Duffy and his friends are playfully inspired by the Year of the Dragon.

Duffy dons a dragon head-shaped hat in a vibrant shade of yellow that matches his Chinese style jacket embellished with dragon scales, while the rest of his friends, including LinaBell, are wearing clothes decorated with lucky symbols and patterns to ring in the new year.

Winnie the Pooh and his friends are also getting into the festive mood with more contemporary Spring Festival outfits, including delightful knitted sweaters for Winnie and Tigger and a cozy shawl for Eeyore.

As 2024 unfolds, lanterns will ignite into bright bursts of illumination and Chinese knots will be hanging from every corner of Mickey Avenue as Shanghai Disney Resort embraces the spirit of the Spring Festival.

This year also sees the return of many Spring Festival traditions sprinkled with Disney magic, including the daily Spring Festival Drum Ceremony, joined for the first time by Mulan and Mushu, and Mickey Avenue Shanghai Swing, where guests can see Mickey and friends in their new Spring Festival looks for a fun and festive celebration!

God of Fortune Goofy will again appear at Mickey Avenue to wish guests good fortune in the new year.

From February 11 to 24, two lions will be performing the traditional lion dance, celebrating the Spring Festival.

As a truly magical moment for guests to share wishes, the much-loved nighttime show, Spring Festival Celebration: “Our Families”, is returning to Shanghai Disney Resort.

Running from the eve of the Spring Festival on February 9 through to the Lantern Festival on February 24, the show will be illuminated by a special fireworks display that will write the Chinese character for “dragon” high in the night sky, creating an unforgettable highlight to the celebrations.

Make every reunion and gift extra special this Spring Festival:

For traditional gatherings, guests will be enthralled by the freshest flavors on offer with Spring Festival set menus and brunch at the Royal Banquet Hall.

For multi-generation families with a range of tastes, the Spring Festival Dinner Buffet at Lumière’s Kitchen offers a variety of delicious dishes.

To commemorate its first anniversary, Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights will also be launching Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights Set Menu for Three with Limited Edition Pin, where guests will not only be treated to delicious food but also a limited-edition pin to mark the milestone occasion.

Diners can also delight in a series of limited-edition milkshakes decorated with traditional lanterns and streamers.

Elsewhere around the resort, festive snacks embody the warming flavors of the Spring Festival. At CookieAnn Bakery Café, a new dessert menu offers delicious treats including a Sweet Potato Crepe served with creamy vanilla ice cream, and limited-time New Year Donuts featuring a lucky red glaze with gold-colored decorations.

Dragon-themed souvenir cup and popcorn bucket will be rolled out in the resort too, making a great memento for guests to add some festive atmosphere to their homes.

As the Spring Festival ushers in the traditional season of gift-giving and buying brand new clothes, guests will find plenty of festive inspiration in the new exclusive merchandise collection.

Representing the Year of the Dragon, the vibrant Spring Festival Mushu Collection will grab the spotlight, featuring not only plush and plush keychain but also blanket, moveable headband, and paper décor set.

The eagerly awaited 2024 Spring Festival Duffy and Friends Collection is set to be unveiled on January 10, followed by the 2024 Spring Festival Mickey and Friends Collection on January 18.

The Duffy and Friends Collection boasts a playful Year of the Dragon theme—Duffy wears a hat shaped like a dragon’s head, LinaBell dons overalls with a dragon’s tail embroidered on the back, both Gelatoni and ‘Olu Mel have dragon claw-shaped patterns on their shoes, while other Disney friends’ outfits are also embroidered with adorable dragon themed elements.

The Mickey and Friends Collection is inspired by traditional Chinese culture too, with delightful designs that combine cute and charming colors to infuse the joy of the Year of the Dragon into the collection.

Mickey is wearing a hat designed to look like the head of a dragon, Donald Duck is wearing a hat styled after a traditional lion dance costume, and Chip ‘n’ Dale have transformed into a pair of koi fish, bringing good fortune and blessings to guests.

This year, Shanghai Disney Resort will once again offer Spring Festival Lucky Bags filled with good fortune and exciting offerings.

Extend the holiday fun with Disneytown festivities, hotel stays, and special ticket offers:

Along with the enchanting festivities at Shanghai Disneyland, more experiences await guests at Disneytown. The Spring Festival Market creates a lively Spring Festival atmosphere, offering a visual and culinary feast with traditional folk activities and delightful New Year snacks.

Guests can further embrace the rich traditions of the season by watching one of the many folk performances or trying their hand at calligraphy and making New Year’s decorations at the Lucky Workshop.

Meanwhile, Disneytown offers a rich array of entertainment options to keep the festivities vibrant.

Resorts:

Guests looking to spend more time with family and friends can also enjoy a stay at one of the resort hotels throughout the Spring Festival period.

Both Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel will be fully decked out in Spring Festival-themed décor, bringing guests plenty of special activities and entertainment to enhance their stay experiences.

Tickets: