Hong Kong Disneyland Cast Members Show Off Arendelle: The World of Frozen Costumes

We are just a couple of months away from the opening on Arendelle: The World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland. The latest update from the official Facebook page for Hong Kong Disneyland Cast Members features the cast costumes for the new land.

As the post explains, Cast Members working in different lines of business had the opportunity to try on the different costumes for Arendelle: The World of Frozen.

Some of the citizens of Arendelle got to pose for photos in front of Frozen -inspired backdrops.

Check out the Cast Member costumes in the photos below and see more here

More on World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland:

For the first time in forever, guests will be invited from near and far to take part in a Summer Snow Day at the kingdom of Arendelle, when World of Frozen opens at Hong Kong Disneyland in November.

The new area will blend Arendelle with the park’s natural landscapes on Lantau Island.

The area will feature a version of Frozen Ever After EPCOT

You’ll also be able to meet with your favorite Frozen characters at the Playhouse in the Woods, in addition to a restaurant and merchandise locations.

Disney recently shared a first look at Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs

This is one of three Frozen themed areas coming to Disney Parks around the world, with Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and Tokyo DisneySea both getting a themed area as well.

World of Frozen officially opens on November 20th, 2023 at Hong Kong Disneyland.