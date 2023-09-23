Hong Kong Disneyland Cast Members Show Off Arendelle: The World of Frozen Costumes

We are just a couple of months away from the opening on Arendelle: The World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland. The latest update from the official Facebook page for Hong Kong Disneyland Cast Members features the cast costumes for the new land.
- As the post explains, Cast Members working in different lines of business had the opportunity to try on the different costumes for Arendelle: The World of Frozen.
- Some of the citizens of Arendelle got to pose for photos in front of Frozen-inspired backdrops.
- Check out the Cast Member costumes in the photos below and see more here.
More on World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland:
- For the first time in forever, guests will be invited from near and far to take part in a Summer Snow Day at the kingdom of Arendelle, when World of Frozen opens at Hong Kong Disneyland in November.
- The new area will blend Arendelle with the park’s natural landscapes on Lantau Island.
- The area will feature a version of Frozen Ever After from EPCOT, as well as the all-new Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster.
- You’ll also be able to meet with your favorite Frozen characters at the Playhouse in the Woods, in addition to a restaurant and merchandise locations.
- Disney recently shared a first look at Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, which included a look at Olaf and Sven, the loading area, and the coaster train in action.
- This is one of three Frozen themed areas coming to Disney Parks around the world, with Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and Tokyo DisneySea both getting a themed area as well.
- World of Frozen officially opens on November 20th, 2023 at Hong Kong Disneyland.
