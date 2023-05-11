Hong Kong Disneyland Shares New Look at Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs

Hong Kong Disneyland has shared an exciting new look at Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, one of the two attractions coming to the new World of Frozen later this year.

What’s Happening:

Firstly, we got a look at Olaf and Sven who will be featured in the attraction working together to pull the sleighs to the top of the lift hill.

The Disney Parks Twitter also shared a look at the current state of the mountain of the attraction under construction, complete with sprawling coaster track.

The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram shared a video of Imagineers testing the attraction, which gives us our first look at the trains, station and the coaster in action!

World of Frozen, which is expected to open in late 2023

The land’s story takes place after the two films with Anna and Elsa creating a Summer Snow Day.

In addition to Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, the area will also feature a version of Frozen Ever After EPCOT

Disney recently showed off the attraction posters for World of Frozen

This one of three Frozen themed areas coming to Disney Parks around the world, with Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and Tokyo DisneySea both getting a themed area as well. World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland will be the first of these new lands to open when they “open up the gates” in late 2023.