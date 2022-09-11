Arendelle: The World of Frozen Opening Late 2023 at Hong Kong Disneyland

Three areas featuring Frozen are currently being constructed at three international Disney Parks. Arendelle: The World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland has been announced to open during the second half of 2023.

This will be the first of three Frozen -themed areas coming to international Disney parks, also including Disneyland Paris and Tokyo DisneySea.

-themed areas coming to international Disney parks, also including Disneyland Paris and Tokyo DisneySea. World of Frozen – inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ stunning films – will blend Arendelle with the park’s natural landscapes on Lantau Island.

The new concept art shown above was also released.

The area will feature a version of Frozen Ever After EPCOT

