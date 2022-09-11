Arendelle: The World of Frozen Opening Late 2023 at Hong Kong Disneyland

Three areas featuring Frozen are currently being constructed at three international Disney Parks. Arendelle: The World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland has been announced to open during the second half of 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced at the D23 Expo that World of Frozen will open in the second half of 2023 at Hong Kong Disneyland.
- This will be the first of three Frozen-themed areas coming to international Disney parks, also including Disneyland Paris and Tokyo DisneySea.
- World of Frozen – inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ stunning films – will blend Arendelle with the park’s natural landscapes on Lantau Island.
- The new concept art shown above was also released.
- The area will feature a version of Frozen Ever After from EPCOT, as well as the all-new Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster.
- Some models from the area and attractions are on display at the D23 Expo’s Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion.
2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning