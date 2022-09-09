Photos/Videos: Tour the “Wonderful World of Dreams” Pavilion at the D23 Expo with Exciting New Disney Parks Models

Last night, we had the chance to preview the “Wonderful World of Dreams” pavilion for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products at the D23 Expo. Let’s take a tour through the pavilion and see all the exciting new reveals!
- We’ll start off with a look at a variety of new ride vehicles revealed for new attractions coming to Disney Parks across the globe.
- First up, the unique vehicle designed for the Zootopia attraction coming to Shanghai Disneyland.
- The Frozen boat ride coming to the Fantasy Springs expansion at Tokyo DisneySea will feature familiar Arendelle motifs.
- But that’s not the only boat ride for Fantasy Springs, as there will also be one themed to Tangled.
- The Peter Pan attraction for the area has a more unique ride vehicle, looking like the back of Captain Hook’s ship, the Jolly Roger.
- Finally for Fantasy Springs, there will be a Tinker Bell attraction, which looks to be a dark ride of some sort.
- Some new concept art for the area.
- Hong Kong Disneyland is also getting a Frozen-themed area, called Arendelle: The World of Frozen, complete with two new attractions.
- Frozen Ever After is one of those attractions, with a similar design to the EPCOT attraction, while receiving a similar boat to the Tokyo DisneySea counterpart.
- The other attraction will be the roller coaster Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.
- Some cast member costumes for Arendelle: The World of Frozen.
- Perhaps the most exciting reveal was the model of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the reimaging of Splash Mountain coming soon to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- A scale model of a 16 foot tall statue of Te Fiti, as part of the Journey of Water walk through attraction coming soon to EPCOT.
- Another model, this time showcasing the Walt the Dreamer statue, part of World Celebration at EPCOT.
- The actual statue that will be installed in the park is also on display.
- A display on the impressive Stuntronics figures.
- The reimagined Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and Tokyo Disney’s Fantasy Springs Hotel featured in concept art.
- Fun artwork of the new Disney Wish cruise ship.
- Take a complete tour of the “Wonderful World of Dreams” pavilion in our video below, including some fun with some Zootopia puppets:
- Barbara Bouza (President of Walt Disney Imagineering) and Josh D'Amaro (Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) introduce the "Wonderful World of Dreams" pavilion:
