Three Attraction Posters Revealed for World of Frozen Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland

World of Frozen is set to open at Hong Kong Disneyland later this year, and to get fans excited, the official Disney Parks Twitter has shared three attraction posters from the new themed area.
What's Happening:
- Hong Kong Disneyland has shared three attraction posters for World of Frozen, including a general area one and one for both of the land’s attractions, Frozen Ever After and Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.
- These posters were designed by artists at Walt Disney Imagineering. Imagineers utilized a vibrant, but limited color palette while giving the illustrations a hand-drawn quality.
- World of Frozen, which is expected to open in late 2023, will blend Arendelle with the park’s natural landscapes on Lantau Island.
- The land’s story takes place after the two films with Anna and Elsa creating a Summer Snow Day.
- The area will feature a version of Frozen Ever After from EPCOT, as well as the all-new Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster.
- Disney recently shared a sneak peek at an updated Elsa animatronic for the new version of Frozen Ever After:
- This one of three Frozen themed areas coming to Disney Parks around the world, with Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and Tokyo DisneySea both getting a themed area as well. World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland will be the first of these new lands to open when they “open up the gates” in Late 2023.
