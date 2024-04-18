How the Walt Disney World Resort Uses Recycled Glass to Help Plants Grow

In honor of Earth Month, Disney Parks Blog shared an interesting story about sustainability at the Walt Disney World Resort and how they used recycled glass to help plants grow.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney World Resort is always looking for great ways to help the planet.

They shared that a simple glass bottle is helping Disney grow gorgeous flowers and plants like the ones used for the EPCOT

Disney is always looking for new ways to help the planet, and in 2022, they installed a glass pulverizer at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as a pilot program to help turn recycled glass from Fort Wilderness into a soft sand-like material.

Now this mineral is used on the resort's horse trails, fill holes on gravel roads, and most recently at the horticulture greenhouses across Walt Disney World Resort.

The glass pulverizer is able to do 2,000 pounds of glass in an hour.

Since they have the potential to collect so much more recycled glass, the glass pulverizer pilot at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground is covering new ground at Disney.

By sharing stories like this, horticulture cast members reached out to leaders managing the glass pulverizer pilot program with new ways they believed the glass could be used.

These are just small ways that the Walt Disney World Resort is making a difference for the planet.

