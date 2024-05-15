Iger Teases More Moana in the Disney Parks, Touts the Power of IP

This morning, Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger participated in a question-and-answer session at the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit, during which he discussed the Disney Parks’ IP strategy — including the possibility of more Moana experiences coming to the parks.

What's Happening:

During a Q&A session this morning

On the latter topic, Iger pointed to the success of Zootopia in Shanghai Disneyland as an example of the company leveraging its IP in the Parks.

He also brought up Moana, saying the company is “starting to lean into investment in the parks for that IP.”

saying the company is “starting to lean into investment in the parks for that IP.” Iger not only mentioned the upcoming release of Moana 2 in November but also noted that the movie “happened to have been the #1 most streamed movie in America across all streaming platforms last year and the film came out in 2016.”

in November but also noted that the movie “happened to have been the #1 most streamed movie in America across all streaming platforms last year and the film came out in 2016.” Beyond Moana, Iger also sees the opportunity for other newer Disney IPs to come to the Parks.

“If we get things right filmwise, and I feel good about where we are, then that should start to pay off more in terms of combining it with the turbocharge concept that I described at the parks.”

He describes how important the IP is by saying, “If you analyze carefully how we achieved those returns on invested capital in the parks, it was all about the IP.”

Iger also alluded to a reality fans have likely noticed, explaining, “For quite a long time, new attractions and lands at the parks were based on, essentially, either very old IP or no IP — just an attraction. And, starting really with Carsland and Toy Story and a few others… we decided that almost all of our investment in the parks in terms of attractions and lands would be using that IP. And it’s very very clear what that delivered.”

and a few others… we decided that almost all of our investment in the parks in terms of attractions and lands would be using that IP. And it’s very very clear what that delivered.” Although Disney has not revealed many of its plans for the Parks, they have announced the intention to invest $60 billion over the next 10 years

On that note, Iger stated that they don’t intend to reveal their plans for the latter years (years 7, 8, and 9) as they may want to pivot should newer IP come along.