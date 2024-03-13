Imagineer Daniel Joseph Receives Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Induction Plaque

Imagineer Daniel Joseph has received a plaque inducting him into the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame, in celebration of his work creating various illusions for Disney Parks projects.

What’s Happening:

In May 2023

Now, the Imagineer has received his official plaque showcasing his induction.

From a young age, Daniel has been curious about how things work and loved to repurpose things into something new.

Now as a Principal Illusion Integrator, Daniel pushes the boundaries of technology to create mesmerizing effects that leave guests in awe.

A life-long inventor, Daniel started making special effects haunted houses in his basement as a young boy, charging 25 cents to his neighborhood friends and visitors—which he then donated to the local humane society. He has often said, “creating something that makes a person say, ‘how did they do that?’ is my daily goal.”

He was one of the key team members who brought to life the Hatbox Ghost for The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland

His pioneering innovations have also been incorporated into Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom Test Track

What They’re Saying:

Daniel Joseph: “All Imagineers are inventors and creators. Inventing is a profound power and also a labor of love. To be included among nuclear physicists, biomedical engineers, and innovators, which I’ve admired for years, is an honor. This recognition encourages me to keep exploring.”