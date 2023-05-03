Disney Imagineer Daniel Joseph Among the 2023 List of Inductees Into Florida Inventors Hall of Fame

Walt Disney Imagineering announced on their Instagram page that Disney Imagineer Daniel Joseph is among the list of inductees into the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame class of 2023.
What's Happening:
- Disney Imagineer Daniel Joseph is among the list of 2023 class of inductees into the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame. The post reads: “The Florida Inventors Hall of Fame announced that Disney Imagineer Daniel Joseph is among the 2023 class of inductees!
- Daniel’s been an inventor his whole life and holds more than 30 Disney patents. As a principal illusion integrator, he helps imagine, design, and install all sorts of special effects and illusions for Disney experiences around the globe, including the beloved Hatbox Ghost in the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park… and soon to be at the Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World.
- For anyone who has worked alongside Daniel, this may come as no surprise.
- Join us in congratulating Daniel on this prestigious honor. We can’t wait to see what’s next!”
- He also shared on his Instagram page: “I still can’t believe the news I received today, that I would be one of the 10 people inducted into the 2023 Florida Inventors Hall of Fame!
- Wow, still in shock and never saw this coming. This organization is part of the University of South Florida and has inducted incredible inventors over the years, including nuclear physicists, Nasa engineers and even Thomas Edison, crazy!!!”