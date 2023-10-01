Celebrate International Coffee Day with Four Coffee Named Animals at Walt Disney World

Today is International Coffee Day, a time for people around the world to celebrate the beloved bean beverage. At Walt Disney World Resort, cast members have shown their love for coffee all year long by giving some of the animals in their care coffee-inspired names.

Here are four animals – and coffee recommendations – guests may see around Walt Disney World:

Latte the American Quarter Horse

Location: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Coffee Pairing: Fresh Brewed Coffee at Trail’s End Restaurant

This is Latte! One of the best ways to visit him is by booking a trail ride at Tri-Circle-D Ranch. He just might be your tour guide through the trails. Like a good cup of coffee, American quarter horses are strong and powerful, making them one of the fastest horse breeds. When he’s not trotting down the trail, you can usually find Latte relaxing in the pastures at the front of the resort.

Nitro and Cold Brew the Rosybill Pochards

Location: Discovery Island, Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Discovery Island, Disney’s Coffee Pairing: Joffrey’s Shakin' Jamaican Cold Brew at Royal Anandapur Tea Company

Meet Nitro and Cold Brew! With their bright pink beaks, it’s easy to see why they’re called rosybills. Only male rosybill pochards like Cold Brew sport this coloring, though. Nitro and other females are almost entirely brown. Rosybill pochards are a type of waterfowl, so you’ll likely catch Nitro and Cold Brew floating in the water and using their webbed feet to paddle around.

Hazelnut the Aardvark

Location: Rafiki’s Planet Watch, Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Rafiki’s Planet Watch, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Coffee Pairing: Hazelnut Latte at Creature Comforts

Last but not least is Hazelnut, the sweet aardvark cub born in April. Aardvarks are burrowing, nocturnal animals native to Africa. And they are insectivores, so while Hazelnut won’t be drinking any coffee, her long tongue and snout help her sniff out insects in the dirt. Believe it or not, aardvarks can devour up to 50,000 insects in one night! Hazelnut currently resides backstage, but she may soon make appearances on the outdoor stage near Affection Section.