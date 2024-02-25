Isabela From “Encanto” Makes Disney Parks Debut During runDisney Princess Half Marathon

Fans of Encanto were treated to a surprise guest if they were participating in the Princess Half Marathon at Walt Disney World, as Luisa made her Disney Parks debut.

What’s Happening:

This weekend has marked the 2024 runDisney Princess Half Marathon Weekend event at Walt Disney World, and much like every runDisney event, plenty of Disney Characters can be found along the way to meet and greet while keeping pace.

Today, participants were able to see one of the characters from the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Encanto, as she made her Disney Parks debut, Mirabel’s older sister, Isabela!

Previously, Isabela could only be seen in Disney on Ice performances, but the Princess Half Marathon today could mean potential sightings in the future at Disney Parks.

There are no official announcements at this time if Isabela will appear at other locations on a more regular basis.

Isabela Madrigal is a major character in the 2021 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto . She is the eldest daughter of Agustin and Julieta Madrigal, and the older sister of Luisa and Mirabel. Described as "Señorita Perfecta" by her youngest sister, Isabela is the golden child of the Madrigal family, whose gift is the power to conjure beautiful flowers and plants.

. She is the eldest daughter of Agustin and Julieta Madrigal, and the older sister of Luisa and Mirabel. Described as "Señorita Perfecta" by her youngest sister, Isabela is the golden child of the Madrigal family, whose gift is the power to conjure beautiful flowers and plants. She also sings the popular song from the film, “What Else Can I Do?,” where she learns that not everything she creates or does has to be perfect.

Taking place in the mountains of Colombia, Encanto tells the story of the Madrigals, a multigenerational family whose members were each granted magical gifts, with the exception of one – Mirabel. Encanto features original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose soundtrack received widespread acclaim and topped the US Billboard 200 in 2022. A critical success that earned the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, the film went on to become the highest-grossing animated feature of 2021.