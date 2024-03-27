“it’s a small world with Groot” to Debut in Winter 2025 at Tokyo Disneyland

Tokyo Disneyland has announced that a new overlay “it’s a small world with Groot” will debut in winter 2025 for a limited time.

Tokyo Disney Resort announced that “it’s a small world with Groot” will premiere in winter 2025, featuring characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the adorable style of the classic ride.

In “it’s a small world with Groot,” the character from the Guardians of the Galaxy film trilogy and his friends from Marvel Studios films are visiting Earth.

While there, they'll be meeting friends from all over the world.

Exact start and end dates for this limited time overlay have yet to be announced.

Although this will be the first attraction at Tokyo Disney Resort to feature Marvel characters, a new nighttime spectacular

