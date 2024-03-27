“it’s a small world with Groot” to Debut in Winter 2025 at Tokyo Disneyland

Tokyo Disneyland has announced that a new overlay “it’s a small world with Groot” will debut in winter 2025 for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo Disney Resort announced that “it’s a small world with Groot” will premiere in winter 2025, featuring characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the adorable style of the classic ride.
- In “it’s a small world with Groot,” the character from the Guardians of the Galaxy film trilogy and his friends from Marvel Studios films are visiting Earth.
- While there, they’ll be meeting friends from all over the world.
- Exact start and end dates for this limited time overlay have yet to be announced.
- Although this will be the first attraction at Tokyo Disney Resort to feature Marvel characters, a new nighttime spectacular that will feature MCU characters is set to debut this September.
