Celebrate Spring As Jaleo Disney Springs Brings Back Their Gin & Tonic Festival Later This Month

As spring is back in full swing, Jaleo at Disney Springs is bringing back one of their fan-favorite offerings as their Gin & Tonic festival returns later this month.

What’s Happening:

Jaleo Disney Springs is set to bring back their Gin & Tonic Festival, starting April 15, until April 28.

Not only is a Gin & Tonic, with its bright and effervescent flavors, the perfect seasonal cocktail to enjoy on a beautiful Spring day, it also happens to be Spain’s national cocktail.

For two weeks, Jaleo Disney Springs guests can try a curated lineup of cocktails, featuring Appetizer, made with Fords Gin, Cynar, lavender, lemon and tonic, plus other classics the Ultimate Gin & Tonic and the Mediterranean. Available tapas pairings to accentuate the flavors the cocktails include fan-favorites like Patatas Bravas, fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and creamy aioli, and Pan con tomate y queso manchego, flavorful toasted slices of crispy bread brushed with fresh tomato and served with Spanish Manchego cheese.

Check out the special menu below:

Gin & Tonics Appetizer: Fords Gin, Cynar, lavender, lemon, tonic 16 Saints: Tanqueray Gin, ginger, elderflower, aloe vera, tonic 16 Ultimate: Hendrick’s Gin, juniper, lemon, lime, tonic 18 El Patriarca: Genever, citrus expressions, tonic 16 Mediterranean: Gin Mare, sweet and dry vermouth, lemon, lime, thyme, tonic water 16



Tapas Patatas bravas: Fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and alioli 14 Croquetas de pollo: Traditional chicken fritters 14 Buñuelos de bacalao: fried cod and potato fritters with honey alioli 14 Pan con tomate y queso manchego: Toasted slices of crispy bread brushed with fresh tomato, served with Manchego cheese 17

