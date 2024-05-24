Jaleo at Disney Springs Now Offering “Disney Dreams That Soar” Tasting Experience

With a perfect location alongside the lagoon of Disney Springs, Jaleo is offering a new Tasting Experience just in time for the debut of “Disney Dreams That Soar.”
What’s Happening:
- “Disney Dreams That Soar” is a brand-new drone show that will light up the skies above Disney Springs beginning tonight, May 24th.
- The show will feature characters that either fly or have had dreams of flight, including some rarer characters, such as the Rocketeer and Orange Bird.
- With the main viewing area for the show being located just behind Jaleo, the restaurant is now offering a Tasting Experience that will include a “perfect view of the mesmerizing 10-minute performance.”
- Reserve your table to indulge in the Dreams That Soar Tasting Experience, a Tasting Menu designed by Head Chef Kris Anderson. This menu is designed to cater to various dietary needs and allergies.
- Jaleo requests that all experiences are limited to 90 minutes from the time the first order is placed to ensure all guests have the opportunity to enjoy the dining experience.
- The Tasting Experience is available for $79 per person.
- Guests can book the Dreams That Soar Tasting Experience via OpenTable.
Cono de Sobrassada, Queso de Cabra y Miel
Spreadable cured Sausage with goat cheese and local Florida Honey Comb
José Andrés Mejillones en Escabeche y José' Chips
Mussels in escabache served with Jose's Chips
Aceitunas clásicas y modernas
"Ferran Adria" Liquid olives and stuffed olives with piquillo pepper & anchovy
Jamón Iberico de bellota 5J cortado a mano
Cinco Jotas, 48 month cure ham from the legendary free range, acorn-fed, black foot iberico pigs. Hand carved table side.
Pan de Cristal con Tomate
Toasted slices of crispy bread brushed with fresh tomato
Plato de Queso Manchego Pasamontes
Unpasteurized sheeps milk cheese, niutty with tangy flavor.
Croquetas de Pollo
Traditional Chicken Fritters
Endivias con queso de cabra y naranjas
Endives with goat cheese, oranges, and almonds
Bunuelos de bacalao
Fried cod and potato fritters with honey alioli
Paella Mixta
Paella with butifarra, head on shrimp, chicken and sepia sofrito.
Ensalada Verde
Mixed green salad with heirloom tomatoes, piparra peppers and sweet onions
Flan al estilo tradicional de mamá Marisa
A classical Spanish custard with "espuma' of Catalan cream
Pan con chocolate
Chocolate custard with caramelized bread, olive oil and brioche ice cream
Pair dessert with a to-go Espresso Martini to enjoy with the show for $12
