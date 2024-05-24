Jaleo at Disney Springs Now Offering “Disney Dreams That Soar” Tasting Experience

With a perfect location alongside the lagoon of Disney Springs, Jaleo is offering a new Tasting Experience just in time for the debut of “Disney Dreams That Soar.”

What’s Happening:

“Disney Dreams That Soar” is a brand-new drone show that will light up the skies above Disney Springs beginning tonight, May 24th.

The show will feature characters that either fly or have had dreams of flight, including some rarer characters, such as the Rocketeer and Orange Bird.

With the main viewing area for the show being located just behind Jaleo, the restaurant is now offering a Tasting Experience that will include a “perfect view of the mesmerizing 10-minute performance.”

Reserve your table to indulge in the Dreams That Soar Tasting Experience, a Tasting Menu designed by Head Chef Kris Anderson. This menu is designed to cater to various dietary needs and allergies.

Jaleo requests that all experiences are limited to 90 minutes from the time the first order is placed to ensure all guests have the opportunity to enjoy the dining experience.

The Tasting Experience is available for $79 per person.

Guests can book the Dreams That Soar Tasting Experience via OpenTable

Cono de Sobrassada, Queso de Cabra y Miel

Spreadable cured Sausage with goat cheese and local Florida Honey Comb

José Andrés Mejillones en Escabeche y José' Chips

Mussels in escabache served with Jose's Chips

Aceitunas clásicas y modernas

"Ferran Adria" Liquid olives and stuffed olives with piquillo pepper & anchovy

Jamón Iberico de bellota 5J cortado a mano

Cinco Jotas, 48 month cure ham from the legendary free range, acorn-fed, black foot iberico pigs. Hand carved table side.

Pan de Cristal con Tomate

Toasted slices of crispy bread brushed with fresh tomato

Plato de Queso Manchego Pasamontes

Unpasteurized sheeps milk cheese, niutty with tangy flavor.

Croquetas de Pollo

Traditional Chicken Fritters

Endivias con queso de cabra y naranjas

Endives with goat cheese, oranges, and almonds

Bunuelos de bacalao

Fried cod and potato fritters with honey alioli

Paella Mixta

Paella with butifarra, head on shrimp, chicken and sepia sofrito.

Ensalada Verde

Mixed green salad with heirloom tomatoes, piparra peppers and sweet onions

Flan al estilo tradicional de mamá Marisa

A classical Spanish custard with "espuma' of Catalan cream

Pan con chocolate

Chocolate custard with caramelized bread, olive oil and brioche ice cream

Pair dessert with a to-go Espresso Martini to enjoy with the show for $12