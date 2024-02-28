Join Us Virtually on Opening Day for the 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Today is the official opening day for this year's EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Join us virtually as we take a tour of this popular festival at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

One of the many things people love about EPCOT are the different festivals included throughout the year. One of them is the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

The Laughing Place team is here on opening day and giving you a virtual tour of all the excitement.

We will be live today, February 28 at 1:00 PM eastern.

There is so much that the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has to offer. From the beautiful topiaries all around the park to food and drink options and special concerts by worldwide-known artists, there is something for everyone to enjoy at this festival.

This festival will be running from February 28 through May 27, 2024.

Planning a Trip?:

