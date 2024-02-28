Join Us Virtually on Opening Day for the 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Today is the official opening day for this year's EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Join us virtually as we take a tour of this popular festival at the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- One of the many things people love about EPCOT are the different festivals included throughout the year. One of them is the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
- The Laughing Place team is here on opening day and giving you a virtual tour of all the excitement.
- We will be live today, February 28 at 1:00 PM eastern.
- There is so much that the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has to offer. From the beautiful topiaries all around the park to food and drink options and special concerts by worldwide-known artists, there is something for everyone to enjoy at this festival.
- This festival will be running from February 28 through May 27, 2024.
Planning a Trip?:
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com