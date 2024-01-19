Limited Time Strawberry Crunch Popcorn Arrives at the Main Street Confectionary, Provided by Local Orlando Business Popcorn Junkie

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a new, limited time Strawberry Crunch Popcorn is now available at the Main Street Confectionary in the Magic Kingdom. This, and the other specialty popcorn flavors are provided by local Orlando business, Popcorn Junkie. We had a chance to talk to the co-founder, Neal Crosier, about his business and partnership with Disney.

What’s Happening:

Neal Crosier started Popcorn Junkie in 2016 with his wife and University of Central Florida graduate Minetta. The couple, originally from Chicago, wanted to bring a wide array of gourmet popcorn flavors to Florida and began selling their popcorn in a retail location outside of a sports complex in Orlando.

While the business was initially a successful small retail operation, Crosier and his wife have experienced a 200% surge in sales after a Disney Cast Member serendipitously discovered their handcrafted gourmet popcorn flavors and made it their mission to bring the delectable snacks to guests from around the world at Walt Disney World

Today, Popcorn Junkie supplies over 30 specialized flavors of popcorn to hundreds of guests daily across the resort and has grown from two to nine employees.

The couple now supply all four theme parks and resorts with their delightful popcorn creations, including the new and limited time Strawberry Crunch Popcorn at the Confectionery Kernel Kitchen, made fresh daily inside the Main Street Confectionery, a special creation made in collaboration with a Disney Chef to celebrate the season of Valentine’s Day.

In the video below, hear from Neal about his popcorn journey – from the founding of his company, beginning his partnership with Disney, and through to today. We also hear from Disney Merchandise Manager Patrice Guy, who talks about the Disney side of the story.

The Strawberry Crunch Popcorn is now available at the Main Street Confectionery, but only for a limited time!