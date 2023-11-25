Photos: Living With The Land: Glimmering Greenhouses Returns to EPCOT

With the return of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays comes the return of a fan-favorite that is growing in popularity each year, Living With The Land: Glimmering Greenhouses.

The holiday version of the classic EPCOT attraction is largely the same as Living with the Land throughout the rest of the year, but seasonally it is adorned with plenty of festive lights and oversized holiday props.

Honestly, we’re still waiting for this ornament to hit store shelves, am I right?

Just like the regular version of Living with the Land, guests can see firsthand how Walt Disney World horticulturalists are using innovative growing techniques and cross-breeding high-yield crops to help feed a growing plane on this peaceful boat ride through the greenhouses. The classic attraction also features a new narration on the boat that is holiday themed, so even though the attraction shines brighter at night it is still different during the daylight hours.

When you visit Living with the Land during EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, you’ll enjoy a special, sparkling boat tour. Take this peaceful cruise through the greenhouses and delight in festive visions of twinkling holiday lights, making the cruise that much better at night.

For guests visiting EPCOT between November 24 to December 30, 2023, Living with the Land: Glimmering Greenhouses will be available.