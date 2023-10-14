Impressive New Chandelier Hangs Over the Lobby of the Reimagined Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has shared a new look at the impressive chandelier that will hang from the lobby of the re-imagined Disneyland Hotel when it reopens in January 2024.
What’s Happening:
- This masterpiece features the towers of Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant, or Sleeping Beauty Castle, worked into the beautiful design of the chandelier.
- The brainchild of a creative and innovative concept developed by Walt Disney Imagineering Paris teams was crafted in the Czech Republic by a glass-blowing specialist, who perfected an innovative process to magnify priceless crystal.
- Admire the glittering ribbon as it spreads its magic all the way to the library, where around 15 books and scrolls plunge visitors into the heart of Disney’s royal stories.
- The 5-Star property, which sits above the entrance of Disneyland Park, has been closed since 2021 and is now slated to finally reopen January 25th, 2024.
- The Disneyland Hotel is set to wow guests with a dazzling “Royal Transformation” – promising an infusion of even more Disney franchises with a renewed and immersive experience, being the first Disney Hotel to take guests on a majestic journey celebrating Disney Royalty.
- Rooms are being updated and rethemed to include inspiration from animated classics such as Raya and the Last Dragon, The Princess and the Frog and Moana.
- Learn more about the royal transformation of the Disneyland Hotel here.
