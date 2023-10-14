Impressive New Chandelier Hangs Over the Lobby of the Reimagined Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has shared a new look at the impressive chandelier that will hang from the lobby of the re-imagined Disneyland Hotel when it reopens in January 2024.

What’s Happening:

This masterpiece features the towers of Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant, or Sleeping Beauty Castle, worked into the beautiful design of the chandelier.

The brainchild of a creative and innovative concept developed by Walt Disney Imagineering Paris teams was crafted in the Czech Republic by a glass-blowing specialist, who perfected an innovative process to magnify priceless crystal.

Admire the glittering ribbon as it spreads its magic all the way to the library, where around 15 books and scrolls plunge visitors into the heart of Disney’s royal stories.

The 5-Star property, which sits above the entrance of Disneyland Park, has been closed since 2021 and is now slated to finally reopen January 25th, 2024.

The Disneyland Hotel is set to wow guests with a dazzling “Royal Transformation” – promising an infusion of even more Disney franchises with a renewed and immersive experience, being the first Disney Hotel to take guests on a majestic journey celebrating Disney Royalty.

Rooms are being updated and rethemed to include inspiration from animated classics such as Raya and the Last Dragon , The Princess and the Frog and Moana .

, and . Learn more about the royal transformation of the Disneyland Hotel here