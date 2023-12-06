Videos: Go Behind the Scenes of “Luminous The Symphony of Us” with the Show’s Creatives

Tonight is a big night for EPCOT with the debut of the new nighttime spectacular Luminous The Symphony of Us. We attended a special panel tonight going behind the scenes of the creation of EPCOT's new nighttime spectacular.

What’s Happening:

Take a look behind the scenes of the creation of EPCOT's new nighttime spectacular, Luminous The Symphony of Us. Featured in the panel are: Tom Williams, Executive Producer Steven Davison, Executive Producer Stacey Simons, Producer Stef Fink, Music Producer Sheléa, Vocalist

Steven Davison, with a long history of working on nighttime spectaculars like World of Color, says Luminous will hit key points of relatability like friendship, love, and the challenges we face in life, bringing songs we know in a new way, and bookending the show with two new songs.

Davison revealed that the new EPCOT theme composed by Pinar Toprak has been woven into the soundtrack of the show.

A hit song from Tangled will be included in the show, performed by Katherine McPhee.

will be included in the show, performed by Katherine McPhee. Watch the full panel discussion for yourself.

Towards the end of the panel, vocalist Sheléa performed one of the two new songs from the show, “Heartbeat Symphony,” live for attendees. You can watch that performance separately in the video below.

While at EPCOT, you may want to pick up some merchandise inspired by Luminous The Symphony of Us