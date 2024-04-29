“Luminous: The Symphony Of Us” Soundtrack Now Available On Major Streaming Platforms

EPCOT fans can now listen to the newest nighttime spectacular at the park, Luminous: The Symphony of Us, at home, in the car, or on-the-go, thanks to a streaming debut on major platforms!

The soundtrack to the newest nighttime spectacular at EPCOT in Walt Disney World

If you’re a fan of the show, you’re sure to love this soundtrack – though you may notice that some of the narrative elements are missing (while some aren’t) focusing on the music of the show.

Songs appear just as they do in the show, with performances by Shelea and Katharine McPhee among others, with a sweeping score by Pinar Toprak.

It is also worth noting that as of press time, there are tracks on the track listing that appear but are unable to be played (likely due to rights issues, but that is unconfirmed at this time). As they appear on the track listing, it is likely they will be available in the future. You can check out the full track listing below.

First announced during Destination D23, Luminous: The Symphony of Us is set to debut on December 5th, 2023.

Featuring dazzling fireworks, fountains, lights and music to connect us all through commonalities of the heart, the all-new show shines a light on how each of our unique melodies comes together to form a great symphony – the symphony of us.

Much like a beautiful piece of music, Luminous The Symphony of Us is made up of a series of movements, each representing life experiences that we have in common, showing us that we’re more alike than we are different. Punctuating these movements are two original songs written just for the spectacular, as well as new arrangements of carefully selected Disney songs we all know and love.

At the start of the show, World Showcase comes to life as we hear voices from each pavilion welcoming us to this great gathering. With the tap of a conductor’s baton, our first movement begins with the original song, “Heartbeat Symphony.”

Track Listing:

Welcome – Pinar Toprak

Heartbeat Symphony – Shelea

Parental Love – Stef Fink, Katherine Ho, Rebecca Grae

Luminous Family – Pinar Toprak

Family – Steve Carillo, Aaron Piedra, Louie Ranjel

Friendship – Luminous: The Symphony of Us cast

Luminous Romance – Katharine McPhee

Romance – Marsh Hall

Loss – Cayson Renshaw, Ashley Rosa

Into The Light – Katharine McPhee

Beating of Our Hearts – Shelea, Katharine McPhee

Beating of Our Hearts (Acoustic Version) – David “DQ” Quinones

One Heartbeat – Michelle Zarlenga