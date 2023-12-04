Behind the Scenes Look at “Luminous The Symphony of Us” Programming and Testing

Walt Disney World has shared a new behind the scenes look at the programming and testing of Luminous The Symphony of Us, the new nighttime spectacular premiering tomorrow night at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

Delight in a dramatic show designed to bring us all together. Marvel at a dazzling pageant of fireworks, fountains, music and lights set to an original composition. New music, along with evocative selections from the Disney songbook, come together to remind us that we are more alike than we are different.

The newly released video starts off by talking about how lighting, pyrotechnics and more come together in beautiful choreography to create the full picture of the show.

We then get a look at technicians as they drive the barges out from backstage to World Showcase Lagoon.

As with most EPCOT fireworks shows prior to Harmonious

This means guests will be stopped just past the China pavilion while the bridge is raised for the barges to pass.

Finally, the video ends with a look at programming the show’s lasers.

Watch the full video for yourself below.

Go further behind the scenes of Luminous The Symphony of Us with a look at the show’s music

Luminous The Symphony of Us debuts tomorrow night, December 5th, as part of the grand finale of the multi-year transformation of EPCOT.