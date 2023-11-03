Photos: Christmas Decor Appears Throughout Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

And just like that, Halloween is over and the holiday season has begun at Walt Disney World. No place is this more evident than a quick stroll down Main Street USA at Magic Kingdom.

Overnight, after the last Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on Halloween night, the last park guest left and the crews moved in to transform the park into a wintery wonderland.

With 52 days until Christmas, the park has decked out its main thoroughfare complete with the familiar wreaths, garland, bunting, and even toy soldiers that park guests have come to love over the years.

The iconic Christmas tree is already installed in the Town Square area of Main Street USA, serving as an anchor point to the decorations in this area of the park.

With the return of the holiday season to the Magic Kingdom, comes the return of a popular attraction overlay with the return of the fan-favorite Jingle Cruise.

For a closer look at what goes into the park decoration efforts during the holidays, be sure to check out our interview here, and for a tour of where all the holiday decor sits in other parts of the year, be sure to check out the video below.