Magic Kingdom Suspends Park Hopping Availability Today, April 4th

Likely due to an influx of Spring Break crowds, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has suspended their park hopping option for the day, meaning guests can not come to the park without a Magic Kingdom theme park reservation.

Walt Disney World has suspended the option for park hopping to Magic Kingdom today, April 4, 2024. Theme park reservations for Magic Kingdom are also unavailable at this time.

No specific reason has been given at this time for the unavailability of Park Hopping to Magic Kingdom from the other parks of Walt Disney World, but is likely due to capacity limits at the park.

The two weeks surrounding Easter (this would be the back half) are traditionally one of the busiest periods in the year for Walt Disney World and the theme parks of Central Florida as this typically denotes many Spring Breaks, not just in the local region, but around the country, allowing for an influx of travel.

Since January 9th, 2024, guests with a ticket with Park Hopper benefits or an Annual Pass have been able to once again visit another theme park at any time of day during park hours (subject to capacity limitations). Previously, it had been only available after 2:00 PM. Those with restaurant reservations or experience reservations (Savi’s Workshop, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

The suspension may be lifted later in the day, based on capacity, but is not guaranteed. If you’re at Walt Disney World, be sure to stay tuned to the My Disney Experience App for updates.