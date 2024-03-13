Magnolia Jackson Celebrates 106th Birthday with First-Ever Visit to Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World made wishes come true Wednesday for Magnolia Jackson, a long-time Florida resident who visited The Most Magical Place on Earth for the first time ever to celebrate her 106th birthday.

Jackson, whose actual birthday is Thursday (March 14th), attended the Florida Classic college football game in Orlando last fall and saw Mickey Mouse perform on the field in his drum major outfit. She said that ignited her love for all things Disney and fueled her desire to celebrate her birthday at Walt Disney World.

On Wednesday, her vision became reality as Jackson was greeted at the Magic Kingdom

It was indeed a special moment for Jackson, who lives near Gainesville, Florida and is the oldest living graduate of Bethune-Cookman University in nearby Daytona Beach. She “came to play’’ at Disney along with a host of family and friends.

After the celebratory moment, she toured the Magic Kingdom and spent some time with Princess Tiana ahead of the summer opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

After that, she was off to EPCOT