Man Accused of Recording a Child in a Bathroom at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

According to Click Orlando, a 22-year-old man is facing charges after deputies say he recorded a child using the bathroom at a Walt Disney World resort.
What’s Happening:
- A 22-year-old man faces charges after a deputy said he recorded a child using the bathroom at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.
- An Orange County Sheriff's deputy said they responded to the resort around 9:05 p.m. on October 6.
- According to an arrest affidavit, “a family was eating dinner at the Grand Floridian Café when their 10-year-old son left to use the restroom. When the child returned to the table, he reported that an unknown man photographed him while he was in one of the bathroom stalls.”
- Then a family member went to the bathroom with the child and confronted the man, who is identified as 22-year-old Clayton Snider, of Newhaven, Connecticut.
- The child pointed at Snider, saying that he was the person who photographed him over the stall.
- Snider was standing in front of the urinals, “not using the bathroom, but just standing there,” according to the affidavit.
- When a family member asked if he was the one who photographed the child, he answered “no” and exited the bathroom, deputies said.
- The family member then followed Snider and alerted Disney employees, who then notified law enforcement.
- Snider initially would not let the family see his phone, but then witnessed him using it.
- A few minutes later, “Snider asked the family if they now wanted to view the phone. The family believed Snider was “deleting potentially incriminating evidence from his phone at that time.”
- When deputies met with Snider, he was aware of the allegations against him but denied them. He then verbally consented to unlocking his phone and handed it over to deputies.
- When they saw nothing incriminating, they asked for permission to look at his hidden and recently deleted albums.
- Snider consented, and once in the hidden album, deputies said the last item “turned out to be a video, which depicted an adolescent Caucasian male sitting on a toilet in a bathroom stall.”
- Deputies said “the perspective of the video showed that it was obvious that it had been taken from an elevated position, over the divider.”
- Snider was placed under arrest and taken to the Orange County jail on charges of video voyeurism.