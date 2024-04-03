Man is Suing Disney After Magic Kingdom Ferry Crashes Into the Dock Last Year

According to Click Orlando, a man is suing Disney after a ferry crash last year threw him into a trash can.

  • According to a court record filed on Monday, a man is suing Walt Disney World after a ferry crash last year that threw him into a trash can.
  • According to the lawsuit, in April 2023, Justin Tripp was planning on going to the Magic Kingdom. He took the “Richard F. Irvine” ferry from the parking lot to the theme park. The ferry suffered from “overcrowding,” forcing him to stand near the stern.
  • The lawsuit states, “As the ferry approached the docking area of the Magic Kingdom, the ferry did not slow down. The ferry struck the boat dock at an unsafe and high rate of speed, causing passengers to be thrown about, including Tripp.”
  • The lawsuit even states that there was no warning given to passengers prior to the collision, and one passenger was even knocked unconscious.
  • According to the court record, “The ferry and dock sustained visible damage during the collision or crash of the ferry into the Disney dock.”
  • The lawsuit argues that “Tripp’s head and neck struck a steel pillar on the ferry, and he eventually fell into a trash can, something that potentially kept him from falling overboard.”
  • Tripp is now accusing Disney of negligence and is wanting $50,000 from the company due to the injuries he suffered.

