Marvel’s Jeff the Land Shark Makes Animated Debut in New Motion Comic Series on Marvel HQ

Everyone’s favorite mischievous Land Shark has come to Marvel HQ. The star of the popular Infinity comic series “It’s Jeff,” Jeff the Land Shark is the subject of a brand new motion comic series on Marvel HQ and the first episode is out now.

Announced today, Jeff the Land Shark has made his first animated appearance in the new motion comic series “It’s Jeff & The Avengers,” now available on Marvel HQ.

The series is written by Kelly Thompson, writer of the hit “It’s Jeff” Infinity Comic, and features art by “Marvel Fairy Tales” Infinity Comic team Dax Gordine and Ian Herring.

Marvel HQ, Marvel’s official family platform, kicked off the new series today with a special holiday episode titled “Merry Shark-Mas,” with 8 additional episodes running in 2024.

Check out “Merry Shark-Mas” below.