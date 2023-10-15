Third Season of “It’s Jeff” Infinity Comics Coming to Marvel Unlimited

An all-new “It’s Jeff” Infinity Comic is coming to the Marvel Unlimited app on Friday, October 20, as announced by Marvel today at New York Comic Con.

Writer Kelly Thompson and artist Gurihiru will send everyone's favorite Land Shark on more adventures starting in “It’s Jeff” Infinity Comic #25.

Released on a weekly basis, the new season will put Jeff the Land Shark up to new hijinks and reunite him with super friends like Kate Bishop, AKA Hawkeye

