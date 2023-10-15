Third Season of “It’s Jeff” Infinity Comics Coming to Marvel Unlimited

An all-new “It’s Jeff” Infinity Comic is coming to the Marvel Unlimited app on Friday, October 20, as announced by Marvel today at New York Comic Con.
- Writer Kelly Thompson and artist Gurihiru will send everyone's favorite Land Shark on more adventures starting in “It’s Jeff” Infinity Comic #25.
- Released on a weekly basis, the new season will put Jeff the Land Shark up to new hijinks and reunite him with super friends like Kate Bishop, AKA Hawkeye.
- Join Jeff the Land Shark on his latest adventure in “It’s Jeff #25,” available on Marvel Unlimited starting October 20.
More Marvel News from New York Comic Con:
- Marvel's “G.O.D.S.” creators Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti joined host Ryan Penagos on stage at New York Comic Con 2023 to reveal some intimate details about the growing cosmology of the Marvel Comics universe.
- A New line of "Ultimate" comics will be coming from Marvel early next year.
- Marvel Comics unveiled a new vision for the future with "Avengers: Twilight" at New York Comic Con.
- The end of the Krakoan age is coming in Marvel's "Fall of the House of X" and "Rise of the Powers of X."
- New Spidey costumes for "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" were Revealed at New York Comic Con.
- Spider-Men swing into action in a new trailer for "Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War."
- Marvel shared a first look at "Sabretooth War" at New York Comic Con.
- Miles Morales, the Cheshire Cat and others have been featured in RSVLTS' 2023 NYCC exclusives.