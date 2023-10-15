Third Season of “It’s Jeff” Infinity Comics Coming to Marvel Unlimited

by |
Tags: , , ,

An all-new “It’s Jeff” Infinity Comic is coming to the Marvel Unlimited app on Friday, October 20, as announced by Marvel today at New York Comic Con.

  • Writer Kelly Thompson and artist Gurihiru will send everyone's favorite Land Shark on more adventures starting in “It’s Jeff” Infinity Comic #25.
  • Released on a weekly basis, the new season will put Jeff the Land Shark up to new hijinks and reunite him with super friends like Kate Bishop, AKA Hawkeye.
  • Join Jeff the Land Shark on his latest adventure in “It’s Jeff #25,” available on Marvel Unlimited starting October 20.

IT'S JEFF Season 3 artwork by Gurihiru

IT'S JEFF Season 3 artwork by Gurihiru

IT'S JEFF Season 3 artwork by Gurihiru

IT'S JEFF Season 3 artwork by Gurihiru

IT'S JEFF Season 3 artwork by Gurihiru

IT'S JEFF Season 3 artwork by Gurihiru

IT'S JEFF Season 3 artwork by Gurihiru

IT'S JEFF Season 3 artwork by Gurihiru

More Marvel News from New York Comic Con:

Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack