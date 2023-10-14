New Spidey Costumes for “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Revealed at New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con is in full swing right now and Marvel is there to share all kinds of news, including some for the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Two new suits, designed by renowned artists Peach Momoko and Taurin Clarke, were revealed at the Marvel booth.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Peach Momoko Peter Parker Kumo Spider Suit

  • The creative team behind Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gave an exclusive sneak peek to attendees at New York Comic Con right at the Marvel booth.
  • Two new stunning additions to the roster of Spider Suits were revealed and players will soon be able to unlock them when the game drops on October 20.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Taurin Clarke Miles Morales Brooklyn 2099 Spider Suit

  • Peach Momoko, who designed Peter Parker's Kumo Suit, and Taurin Clarke, who designed Miles Morales' Brooklyn 2099 Suit, joined the stage to talk about their inspiration for the suits as well as share their never-before-seen concept art for each design.

  • Take a look at the brand-new Spider Suits and pick up Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 when it drops October 20 exclusively on PlayStation 5.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Taurin Clarke Miles Morales Brooklyn 2099 Spider Suit Concept Art

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Peach Momoko Peter Parker Kumo Spider Suit Concept Art

  • Insomniac Games will launch Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Friday, October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5.
  • The news was announced during Summer Game Fest 2023, along with some other exciting details and some new art from the game.
  • Marvel also recently shared gameplay footage and details about the gameplay itself.
  • You can pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 now on PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct or your friendly neighborhood retailer.
