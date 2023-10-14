New Spidey Costumes for “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Revealed at New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con is in full swing right now and Marvel is there to share all kinds of news, including some for the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Two new suits, designed by renowned artists Peach Momoko and Taurin Clarke, were revealed at the Marvel booth.

Two new stunning additions to the roster of Spider Suits were revealed and players will soon be able to unlock them when the game drops on October 20.

Peach Momoko, who designed Peter Parker's Kumo Suit, and Taurin Clarke, who designed Miles Morales' Brooklyn 2099 Suit, joined the stage to talk about their inspiration for the suits as well as share their never-before-seen concept art for each design.

Take a look at the brand-new Spider Suits and pick up Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 when it drops October 20 exclusively on PlayStation 5.

