“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Coming in October, New Details Shared

During today’s Summer Game Fest 2023, Insomniac Games revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 on October 20th.

The news was announced during today’s Summer Game Fest 2023, along with some other exciting details and some new art from the game.

First, we got a look at the box art for the game, which can be seen above.

We also got a look at Venom, who will be featured as one of multiple villains in the game.

The art below features the two Spider-Men doing battle with the sinister symbiote high above the streets of New York.

Another interesting detail was given regarding the fan-favorite character: Venom will not be Eddie Brock in this story.

In the comics, the Venom symbiote is worn by several other characters, including Mac Gargan and Flash Thomspon, though we don’t know exactly who it will be in this game.

Some art was shared for another villain who has a big role to play in this game: Kraven,

Once again, Miles and Peter do battle with the villain in this new art, but we also learned they will not be his only targets in this game.

You can check out the full Summer Game Fest presentation below:

Pre-Orders will open on June 16th, 2023 at all participating retailers, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct.

Pre-Orders will go live at 10:00 AM local time on June 16, 2023.

Fans who pre-order any version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will receive an early unlock Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Web Grabber gadget, and 3 skill points to get you started.

There will be a Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Edition of the game too.

The Digital Deluxe edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ($79.99) will include the game, all the pre-order incentives, as well as 10 unique suits (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles), additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, and 2 additional skill points.

($79.99) will include the game, all the pre-order incentives, as well as 10 unique suits (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles), additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, and 2 additional skill points. These 10 suits were designed by guest artists across comics, films, and PlayStation Studios. The featured artists are: Kris Anka Julia Blattman Sweeney Boo Anthony Francisco Raf Grassetti Jerad Maantz Joel Mandish Darren Quach Victoria Ying

