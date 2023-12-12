Updates Make it Easier to Modify Mobile Orders on the My Disney Experience App

Scott Gustin shared on X that at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort mobile ordering for meals on the My Disney Experience app has become a little bit easier to use.

What's Happening:

  • According to an X post from Scott Gustin, both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have updated the mobile food orders on the My Disney Experience app.
  • Now the My Order screen shows item photos, has the ability to change item quantity, and makes it overall easier to modify items in your order.
  • Both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort push mobile ordering for food, but an in-person order option is still available for those who prefer it.

